Video Forecast — High winds postpone parades. Near freezing Friday & Saturday morning north of the lake.

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says better be ready to dance to stay warm for parades on Friday & Saturday!

Data pix.

Wind advisory issued until 6AM tonight, which led to NOLA officials and NOPD postponing tonight's scheduled parades. Winds 15-30mph with gusts 25-40mph.

Rain is moving out this evening! A few spotty showers remain possible through 9PM. Temperatures will be bitterly cold overnight tonight into tomorrow morning!

Wind chills will be even colder by Friday morning in the 20s and 30s. So, if you’re planning on heading to the French Quarter early on Friday for Greasing of the Poles, get ready to layer up!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see lots of sunshine though and a mostly rain free Mardi Gras weekend! Saturday morning, a heavy frost & light freeze possible on the Northshore. Low temps 31-34. So, protect pets & plants.

A few showers appear likely on Lundi Gras Monday…with the timing remaining a question mark in the forecast. Another cold front arrives for Fat Tuesday, with slightly cooler temps and an isolated chance for a few showers. Even colder by Wednesday-Thursday of next week!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 41°
Periods of light rain early
Periods of light rain early 60% 54° 41°

Friday

54° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 41°

Saturday

60° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 60° 47°

Sunday

67° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 67° 58°

Monday

72° / 56°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 72° 56°

Tuesday

66° / 50°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 66° 50°

Wednesday

57° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Showers
40%
49°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

42°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

