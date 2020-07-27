Video Forecast: Heavy rain threat again today

Another round of locally heavy rain and storms in on the way to start the week

Another round of locally heavy rain and storms in on the way to start the week. The same system that produced rounds of rain over the weekend is still sitting over the western part of the state. That combined with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere means rain is widespread and develops fairly early in the day.

The biggest threat with all of this activity is locally heavy rain. The ground is saturated from all the recent rainfall and it won’t take much to cause street flooding.

There is also a slight chance of severe weather. We have already seen one tornado warning Monday morning and there could be stronger storms that develop through the day as well. As always take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

Locally heavy downpours and widespread rain chances will be with us again on Tuesday. After that the pattern begins to change and we finally see less rain overall by Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side the first couple of days thanks to the rain.