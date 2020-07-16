Video forecast: Heavy rain moving through. Less this afternoon

Heavy rain continues to move through the area late Thursday morning

Heavy rain continues to move through the area late Thursday morning. There have been several reports of street flooding in the New Orleans area and also parts of St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes. Please avoid driving through flooded streets.

This rain is due to a little tropical wave moving through the area from east to west. It will continue to take the heavier rain with it through the day as it moves west.

Expect activity to calm down by this afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rain will still be possible if you are getting the thunderstorms so it’s a good idea to stay inside.

Lower rain chances over the next couple of days.

