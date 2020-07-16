Video forecast: Heavy rain moving through. Less this afternoon

Weather

Heavy rain continues to move through the area late Thursday morning

Heavy rain continues to move through the area late Thursday morning. There have been several reports of street flooding in the New Orleans area and also parts of St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes. Please avoid driving through flooded streets.

This rain is due to a little tropical wave moving through the area from east to west. It will continue to take the heavier rain with it through the day as it moves west.

Expect activity to calm down by this afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rain will still be possible if you are getting the thunderstorms so it’s a good idea to stay inside.

Lower rain chances over the next couple of days.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 77°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 79°

Saturday

92° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 81°

Wednesday

91° / 81°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

