VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain causes flash flooding Wednesday. Additional heavy rain this weekend.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain causes flash flooding Wednesday. Most rain will end by 7-8PM this evening. Additional heavy rain this weekend.

Thanksgiving Day — Expect spotty showers, with hit/miss activity possible on the Southshore. High temps in the middle 70s.

Friday-Sunday: Stormy pattern. Rounds of rain expected. Exact timing & rain totals still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-4 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 76° 66°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 77° 68°

Friday

76° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 76° 64°

Saturday

69° / 61°
Showers
Showers 60% 69° 61°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 69° 47°

Monday

54° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 54° 38°

Tuesday

53° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

Popular

Latest News

More News