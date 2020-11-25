VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain causes flash flooding Wednesday. Additional heavy rain this weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST — Heavy rain causes flash flooding Wednesday. Most rain will end by 7-8PM this evening. Additional heavy rain this weekend.

Thanksgiving Day — Expect spotty showers, with hit/miss activity possible on the Southshore. High temps in the middle 70s.

Friday-Sunday: Stormy pattern. Rounds of rain expected. Exact timing & rain totals still a little unclear. Late Saturday-mid day Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-4 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.