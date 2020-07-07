Video forecast: Heavy rain again Tuesday. Heat comes back after

Another day of high rain chances with locally heavy rainfall will be the story on your Tuesday

Another day of high rain chances with locally heavy rainfall will be the story on your Tuesday. Expect widespread showers and storms through the afternoon.

Like the past few days these storms will have the chance to produce high rainfall rates which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

The good news is they should move a bit more than in recent days. Look for temperatures around 90 before the rain moves in.

After today still some scattered storms on Wednesday. Overall lower rain chances through the week means more heat.