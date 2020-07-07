Video forecast: Heavy rain again Tuesday. Heat comes back after

Another day of high rain chances with locally heavy rainfall will be the story on your Tuesday

Another day of high rain chances with locally heavy rainfall will be the story on your Tuesday. Expect widespread showers and storms through the afternoon.

Like the past few days these storms will have the chance to produce high rainfall rates which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

The good news is they should move a bit more than in recent days. Look for temperatures around 90 before the rain moves in.

After today still some scattered storms on Wednesday. Overall lower rain chances through the week means more heat.

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 86° 78°

Wednesday

92° / 77°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 77°

Thursday

93° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 78°

Friday

94° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 79°

Saturday

93° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 80°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 80°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

