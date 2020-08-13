Video Forecast: Heavy downpours again today

Another round of scattered storms and locally heavy downpours is on the way for your Thursday

Another round of scattered storms and locally heavy downpours is on the way for your Thursday. Like yesterday these won’t be moving a lot so there will be the potential for street flooding.

We are already seeing numerous showers near the coastal spots this morning. That indicates we will likely see widespread storms by the afternoon as well. Overall we are looking isolated cells like yesterday, just a bunch of them.

High moisture content in the atmosphere will create very heavy rainfall rates. This could lead to isolated street flooding with any storms that remain in one spot.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s late morning and early afternoon and then cooler as rain develops. Expect a similar setup for Friday.

