Video Forecast: Heavy downpours again today

Weather

Another round of scattered storms and locally heavy downpours is on the way for your Thursday

Another round of scattered storms and locally heavy downpours is on the way for your Thursday. Like yesterday these won’t be moving a lot so there will be the potential for street flooding.

We are already seeing numerous showers near the coastal spots this morning. That indicates we will likely see widespread storms by the afternoon as well. Overall we are looking isolated cells like yesterday, just a bunch of them.

High moisture content in the atmosphere will create very heavy rainfall rates. This could lead to isolated street flooding with any storms that remain in one spot.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s late morning and early afternoon and then cooler as rain develops. Expect a similar setup for Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 77°

Friday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 60% 91° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
90°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

