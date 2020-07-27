Video Forecast: Heaviest rain moving out

The heavy rain from Monday morning is pushing out of the area

Additional showers will be possible through the afternoon although not to the level most likely of the morning rainfall.

The saturated ground will mean additional street flooding is possible with any heavy downpours. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Much the same forecast for Tuesday with the threat of locally heavy rain. Beyond that things start to dry up a bit for Wednesday into the start of the weekend.

