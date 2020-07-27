Video Forecast: Heaviest rain moving out

Weather

The heavy rain from Monday morning is pushing out of the area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heavy rain from Monday morning is pushing out of the area. Localized street flooding is still possible behind it until the water drains.

Additional showers will be possible through the afternoon although not to the level most likely of the morning rainfall.

The saturated ground will mean additional street flooding is possible with any heavy downpours. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Much the same forecast for Tuesday with the threat of locally heavy rain. Beyond that things start to dry up a bit for Wednesday into the start of the weekend.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 83° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 78°

Friday

90° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News