Video Forecast: Heat finally breaks thanks to widespread rain

The extreme heat of the past week will finally come to an end today thanks to more rain and clouds around the area

The extreme heat of the past week will finally come to an end today thanks to more rain and clouds around the area. Expect a quick spike in temps through the morning into the low to mid 90s but then cooler conditions through the afternoon.

Today looks like a day of widespread rain and storms. Expect the activity to develop mid to late morning on the south shore and then spread around the area. A high rain chance will be along the I-10/12 corridor including metro New Orleans.

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere today so locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates will be possible. This means the potential for isolated street flooding. Waterspouts and funnel clouds near the coast and offshore will also be possible.

Look for more of the same on Thursday before we dry out on Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 77°

Friday

92° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 80°

Hourly Forecast

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

