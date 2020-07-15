Video Forecast: Heat finally breaks thanks to widespread rain

The extreme heat of the past week will finally come to an end today thanks to more rain and clouds around the area

Expect a quick spike in temps through the morning into the low to mid 90s but then cooler conditions through the afternoon.

Today looks like a day of widespread rain and storms. Expect the activity to develop mid to late morning on the south shore and then spread around the area. A high rain chance will be along the I-10/12 corridor including metro New Orleans.

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere today so locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates will be possible. This means the potential for isolated street flooding. Waterspouts and funnel clouds near the coast and offshore will also be possible.

Look for more of the same on Thursday before we dry out on Friday.