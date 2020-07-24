VIDEO FORECAST — Hanna intensifying, expected to become a hurricane. Heavy rain risk locally Saturday-Tuesday.

VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Storm #Hanna now expected to make landfall Saturday as a Category 1 Hurricane in south-central Texas. Hurricane Warnings issued from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay, Texas.

Even with Hanna heading towards Texas, deep tropical moisture will still be present across south Louisiana tonight through next Tuesday-Wednesday, primarily south of I-10/12.

Pay attention the next 3-4 days! It won’t rain all day, every day…but I have increased rainfall potential across south Louisiana with 2-4″ of rainfall likely and localized 6+″ amounts possible.

Hopefully the rain comes in waves, which would reduce any big issues. However, intermittent rounds of localized heavy rainfall likely through Tuesday, which could lead to street flooding in spots. Stay tuned!

