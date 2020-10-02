VIDEO FORECAST — Gorgeous weekend! Tropical Depression Twenty Five forms. Likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gorgeous weekend! Temperatures below average. Get outside and enjoy it!

Tropical Depression Twenty Five forms. Likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma. Here’s the full forecast:

Tropical Depression Twenty-Five has formed in the Western Caribbean. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate later today to see if Tropical Storm #Gamma has formed.

The system has a 36 hour window to begin intensifying before conditions look to become more unfavorable & land interaction occurs with the Yucatan.

The good news? The system is of no imminent concern to the northern Gulf Coast. Series of cold fronts look to protect Louisiana from this system, at least in the short range through next Tuesday/Wednesday.

In addition, the dry air & wind shear associated with the front will likely significantly inhibit any system entering the Gulf into the early part of next week.

Something to note — Still worth watching this system it slows/stalls near the Yucatan this weekend & drifts westward into the Bay of Campeche into the middle/late part of next week. Forecast models show wonky scenarios possible late next week…if there’s anything left to this system by then.

There is a second disturbance #2 — Now 30% chance of development over next 3-5 days in the western Caribbean. Next name would be #Delta. Worth keeping an eye on this feature as well, but again, no imminent threat to our area.

Stay tuned!