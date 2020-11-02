VIDEO FORECAST — Gorgeous days ahead! Hurricane Eta intensifying as it nears Nicaragua.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gorgeous days ahead! Mild, lovely days with low humidity and chilly nights. No showers or thunderstorms through Friday.

Hurricane Eta intensifying as it nears Nicaragua.

It’s officially the last month of hurricane season, but do the hurricanes know that?

Hurricane #Eta rapidly intensifying this morning in the west-central Caribbean. Hurricane Hunters finding the pressure much lower, likely to become a Category 2 later today.

Eta expected to bring significant impacts to Nicaragua/Honduras with landfall tonight/early tomorrow.

Over the next 5 days, additional cold fronts will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the northern Gulf Coast.

Several models show system meandering in the western Caribbean & moving slowly north/northeast in 5-6 days. At this time, it is no threat to the northern Gulf Coast. We will watch it…as some forecast models show a potential threat to Florida/Cuba into early next week.

Let’s keep the cold fronts rolling & end this season already!2020 has now tied 2005 for the most named storms in a single season.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.