VIDEO FORECAST — Gonzalo to become a hurricane. Gulf disturbance to bring heavy rain to Texas-Louisiana.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hurricane Hunters investigating Invest #91L this afternoon in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane in the East-Central Atlantic. Here’s the forecast:

Now an 80% chance of development from the National Hurricane Center. System is still disorganized this evening.

However, it’s likely to become Tropical Depression #Eight or Tropical Storm #Hanna over the next 48 hours as it heads towards south-central Texas by Saturday. Impacts will extend in to Louisiana.

Primary impact will be heavy rainfall potential in Texas & #Louisiana. Localized flash flooding will be possible with 2-4 inches of rain likely Thursday-Tuesday. Undoubtedly, localized higher amounts likely, especially near the coast.

In addition, minor coastal flooding 1-2 feet is likely. Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued from 7AM Thursday-7PM on Friday for nuisance flooding along the coastline outside of levee protection.

