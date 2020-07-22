VIDEO FORECAST — Gonzalo to become a hurricane. Gulf disturbance to bring heavy rain to Texas-Louisiana.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hurricane Hunters investigating Invest #91L this afternoon in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane in the East-Central Atlantic. Here’s the forecast:

Now an 80% chance of development from the National Hurricane Center. System is still disorganized this evening.

However, it’s likely to become Tropical Depression #Eight or Tropical Storm #Hanna over the next 48 hours as it heads towards south-central Texas by Saturday. Impacts will extend in to Louisiana.

Primary impact will be heavy rainfall potential in Texas & #Louisiana. Localized flash flooding will be possible with 2-4 inches of rain likely Thursday-Tuesday. Undoubtedly, localized higher amounts likely, especially near the coast.

In addition, minor coastal flooding 1-2 feet is likely. Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued from 7AM Thursday-7PM on Friday for nuisance flooding along the coastline outside of levee protection.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 81°

Thursday

Thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Friday

Thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 78°

Monday

Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 77°

Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 78°

Hourly Forecast

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
