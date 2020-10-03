Video forecast: Gamma expected to turn west as another wave moves in

Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to intensify and turn west through the Gulf of Mexico over the upcoming weekend

Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to intensify and turn west through the Gulf of Mexico over the upcoming weekend. We are not expecting any impacts from this in the short term as it will remain well to the south.

The problem is that the system doesn’t look like it moves inland anywhere and could be just meandering in the southwest Gulf for a few days.

At that point there is the possibility that it or a wave currently behind it makes its way farther to the north

The second wave is still well off to the east but should move into the western Caribbean over the next several days.

Right now the northern Gulf is being shielded by cold fronts that have moved south. That pattern would break down eventually however which is why we will continue to monitor both of these through next week as it is possible for one to start drifting north.

At this point there is no reason to be concerned

