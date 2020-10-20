VIDEO FORECAST — Foggy morning. Rain chances return Thursday-Friday. Strong cold front next week?!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Foggy morning. Dense Fog Advisory issued until 10AM. Patchy dense fog appears likely to develop the next couple of mornings, as out pattern remains stagnant.
Temperatures will remain above average the next 5 days. Next chance for rain arrives Thursday-Friday with a weak upper level disturbance. Strong cold front next week?!
Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/
Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/
Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season