VIDEO FORECAST — Foggy morning. Rain chances return Thursday-Friday. Strong cold front next week?!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Foggy morning. Dense Fog Advisory issued until 10AM. Patchy dense fog appears likely to develop the next couple of mornings, as out pattern remains stagnant.

Temperatures will remain above average the next 5 days. Next chance for rain arrives Thursday-Friday with a weak upper level disturbance. Strong cold front next week?!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 72°

Thursday

83° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 73°

Friday

82° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 72°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 72°

Monday

84° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 84° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

Popular

Latest News

More News