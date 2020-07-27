VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch Tuesday. Isaias likely to form east of Puerto Rico.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Remains in effect until 7PM Tuesday. With soils saturated from 3-8+ inches of rain over the last 3 days, any additional localized heavy rainfall may cause street flooding. Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans.

Invest 92L, East of the Lesser Antilles. 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm #Isaias over the next 3-5 days as it moves west. Worth watching as it moves westbound, but the system has lots of hurdles to overcome.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 76°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 80% 79° 76°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Thursday

90° / 78°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 78°

Friday

91° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 79°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

79°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

