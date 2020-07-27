VIDEO FORECAST — Flash Flood Watch Tuesday. Isaias likely to form east of Puerto Rico.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Remains in effect until 7PM Tuesday. With soils saturated from 3-8+ inches of rain over the last 3 days, any additional localized heavy rainfall may cause street flooding. Parking restrictions lifted in New Orleans.

Invest 92L, East of the Lesser Antilles. 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm #Isaias over the next 3-5 days as it moves west. Worth watching as it moves westbound, but the system has lots of hurdles to overcome.

