VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Flash Flood Watch DISCONTINUED for much of southeast Louisiana!

Localized heavy rain .5-1.5″ possible today, but greatest risk for heavy rain stays west in west-central Louisiana. For my Acadiana folks, 1-3″ rain likely with highest amounts north of 190.

The best news? Tropics looking less active the next 2-5 days! No development expected. We will have to keep an eye on the Caribbean as we head into the first week of October.