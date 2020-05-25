VIDEO FORECAST: Flash Flood Risk Monday-Friday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heads up from Meteorologist Scot Pilie, several days of high rain chances likely to bring a flash flood risk this week.

Localized 3-6 inches of rain appears likely for spots through Friday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wds.jpg

A slow moving upper-level low pressure system over Texas will bring high rain chances across south Louisiana Monday-Friday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedsdc.jpg

Memorial Day Monday doesn’t look like a complete washout. However, expect to dodge hit/miss locally heavy downpours in the afternoon and early evening.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureweds.jpg

The greatest rain chances look to arrive Tuesday-Thursday as the upper level low will be just west of our area, bringing a deep fetch of tropical moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Localized flash flooding will be possible. Hopefully, the rain spaces out enough to limit the flash flood issues.

But, with multiple days of locally heavy rain possible, some spots likely to receive 3-6 inches of rain with isolated hot spots higher amounts possible.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureDSA.jpg

Stay tuned! Have a fun and safe Memorial Day!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

89° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 76°

Monday

86° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 76°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 83° 74°

Thursday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 75°

Friday

85° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 75°

Saturday

86° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

Popular

Latest News

More News