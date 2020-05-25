VIDEO FORECAST: Flash Flood Risk Monday-Friday.

Heads up from Meteorologist Scot Pilie, several days of high rain chances likely to bring a flash flood risk this week.

Localized 3-6 inches of rain appears likely for spots through Friday.

A slow moving upper-level low pressure system over Texas will bring high rain chances across south Louisiana Monday-Friday.

Memorial Day Monday doesn’t look like a complete washout. However, expect to dodge hit/miss locally heavy downpours in the afternoon and early evening.

The greatest rain chances look to arrive Tuesday-Thursday as the upper level low will be just west of our area, bringing a deep fetch of tropical moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Localized flash flooding will be possible. Hopefully, the rain spaces out enough to limit the flash flood issues.

But, with multiple days of locally heavy rain possible, some spots likely to receive 3-6 inches of rain with isolated hot spots higher amounts possible.

Stay tuned! Have a fun and safe Memorial Day!