Video Forecast: Fall is moving in!

A strong front is moving through the area and will bring beautiful fall weather over the next few days.

Afternoon highs on Monday topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area and that will be the hottest we get for quite some time. A strong front is moving through the area and will bring beautiful fall weather over the next few days.

Afternoon highs will only warm into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s north and low 60s south. Look for even low 50s by Wednesday morning in the cooler spots.

A reinforcing front will move through Thursday night which will bring more nice fall weather in for the upcoming weekend.

The tropics are currently quiet but we will be watching an area near the Yucatan for potential development this week. Nothing definitive at the moment however.

Monday

91° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 91° 64°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 58°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 63°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 63°

Friday

75° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 59°

Saturday

73° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 61°

Sunday

77° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 77° 63°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

