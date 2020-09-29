Video Forecast: Fall is here for a while

Amazing fall weather has arrived and it will be sticking around for a while

Amazing fall weather has arrived and it will be sticking around for a while. Look for a chilly night with lows in the low to mid 50s north and mid 50s south outside of metro New Orleans area. Wednesday will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. Expect less wind tonight and tomorrow.

By Thursday a reinforcing cold front will be moving in. That will create a warmer day ahead of it with low 80s. Cooler weather returns on Friday with mid 70s and then we’re back into some low 50s by Saturday morning.

At this point there is no real chance for rain anytime soon.

In the tropics we are still going to be watching the Gulf and the western Caribbean over the next 5-10 days with the potential for development, but nothing imminent at this point.