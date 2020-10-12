Video Forecast: Fall fronts mean nice weather this week

Two cold fronts moving through the region will mean a return to nice fall weather as we go through the week

Two cold fronts moving through the region will mean a return to nice fall weather as we go through the week. The first front is going to move through Monday night with some slight changes through mid-week.

Expect lower humidity Tuesday with still mild afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. By Wednesday morning we will see widespread temperatures in the 50s.

A second front will move in on Thursday night. This one will bring a significant shot of fall air with it and we will only see highs in the low 70s by Friday afternoon.

Look for some 40s around the area by Saturday morning so it may be a good week to get the furnaces tuned up.

No real chance of rain anytime soon so look for dry conditions with low humidity through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 65°

Thursday

84° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 67°

Friday

76° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Saturday

74° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 63°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Clear
0%
78°

