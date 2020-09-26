Video Forecast: Fall front on the way next week!

A big time shot of fall air will be moving in early next week behind the first real cold front of the season Monday night

The weekend will be warmer as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. There could be a few sprinkles or a brief shower Saturday with moisture that is moving into the area. But mainly we will see scattered clouds.

On Monday afternoon temps should warm into the upper 80s with the front knocking on the door to the west. There will be a chance for storms as the front moves through Monday evening and night.

After that a big shot of cooler and drier air will move in. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s and highs only in the low to mid 70s by that point.

In the tropics, all is quiet and no activity is expected over the next five days.