Video Forecast: Fall front on the way next week!

Weather

A big time shot of fall air will be moving in early next week behind the first real cold front of the season Monday night

A big time shot of fall air will be moving in early next week behind the first real cold front of the season Monday night. This will bring cool nights and pleasant afternoons.

The weekend will be warmer as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. There could be a few sprinkles or a brief shower Saturday with moisture that is moving into the area. But mainly we will see scattered clouds.

On Monday afternoon temps should warm into the upper 80s with the front knocking on the door to the west. There will be a chance for storms as the front moves through Monday evening and night.

After that a big shot of cooler and drier air will move in. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s and highs only in the low to mid 70s by that point.

In the tropics, all is quiet and no activity is expected over the next five days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 69°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 69°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 71°

Monday

85° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 65°

Tuesday

71° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 71° 60°

Wednesday

75° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 61°

Thursday

79° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

10 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

