Video Forecast: Dry to start the weekend but watching the tropics

Weather

Right now it is still early to tell what impacts we may have

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Right now it is still early to tell what impacts we may have. The path and strength of each storm will play a role and then also the face that they may interact with each other which could change the impacts around the systems.

Right now it looks like some locally heavy rain Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Gust winds and coastal flooding will be possible depending on how the flow works around each system.

At this point it is smart to have supplies and have your hurricane plans in place. This does not look like a major issue for the area but things could certainly change.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 78°

Sunday

86° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 79°

Monday

84° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 80°

Thursday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News