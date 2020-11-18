Video Forecast: Dry for a while

The stretch of nice fall weather looks like it is going to continue at least through the rest of the work week and maybe even the weekend

Dry air and calm conditions will mean another chilly night is on the way. We are going to see lows down to 39-42 north of the lakes and upper 40s to low 50s south.

A weak reinforcing shot of cool air moves in for Wednesday and that puts highs back in the upper 60s with a northeast breeze.

Temperatures rebound a bit to the low 70s on Thursday and Friday and back into the mid to upper 70s for the weekend. Biggest change will be overnight lows by the end of the week. They will be quite a bit warmer with 50s north and 60s south.

Rain chances look non-existent through Friday. We could see a few showers along the coast by the weekend but inland chances seem very low until a possible front next week.