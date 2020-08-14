Video Forecast: Downpours again but less this weekend

More rounds of heavy rain will be possible on Friday

More rounds of heavy rain will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers and storms have already popped up in spots this morning.

Same basic theme as the last couple of days. Sun through the morning with showers and storms by early afternoon. Even a few isolated downpours through the morning as well.

Rain will be locally heavy so street flooding is possible. This activity will diminish overnight.

Saturday will see more hit or miss activity. Storms will be isolated when they develop. Look for low 90s. It looks fairly dry Sunday and Monday so expect temperatures back in the mid 90s by that point.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 78°

Sunday

94° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 80°

Monday

93° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 77°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

