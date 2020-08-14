Video Forecast: Downpours again but less this weekend

More rounds of heavy rain will be possible on Friday

More rounds of heavy rain will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers and storms have already popped up in spots this morning.

Same basic theme as the last couple of days. Sun through the morning with showers and storms by early afternoon. Even a few isolated downpours through the morning as well.

Rain will be locally heavy so street flooding is possible. This activity will diminish overnight.

Saturday will see more hit or miss activity. Storms will be isolated when they develop. Look for low 90s. It looks fairly dry Sunday and Monday so expect temperatures back in the mid 90s by that point.

