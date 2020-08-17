VIDEO FORECAST — Double trouble in the Atlantic? Laura and Marco may form. Worth watching.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Can you feel the difference?! A slight drop in humidity has arrived. It’s still hot…but feel like temps are below 100 in many spots! That’s a win this time of year!

Rain chances and humidity will creep up by Wednesday.

Double trouble in the Atlantic? Growing odds of #Laura and #Marco developing over the next 3-5 days.🌀

National Hurricane Center now giving a medium 50% chance of development in the next 3-5 days with a wave East of the Lesser Antilles, and a high 70% chance of development in the Eastern Atlantic.

No imminent threats locally, but due to the steering pattern in place, both of these tropical waves bear close watching as they move westbound into more favorable conditions in the western Atlantic/Caribbean.

If they were to survive wind shear, both systems could near the western Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico this upcoming weekend into the middle next week. Roughly 6-10 days from now.

At this point, nothing to worry about! Still a HUGE amount of uncertainty with systems that haven’t yet developed. Simply something to check back in on regularly the next several days, as forecast models will struggle with accuracy until anything actually develops.

As mentioned throughout the season, now would be a good time to review your hurricane safety & evacuation plan, and restock your hurricane kit. Just in case you had to put it into action.