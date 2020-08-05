VIDEO FORECAST — Dog days of summer forecast. Latest hurricane season projections call for hyperactive season.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dog days of summer forecast. Hot, isolated rain chances.

Colorado State University has released their updated forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Official forecast now calls for a hyperactive season with 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.

If we get past 21 named storms, we would use the Greek Alphabet for only the second time in recorded history. Only other year was 2005.

Remember, number of storms does not mean impacts for our area. It only takes one storm to make it a bad season. Stay prepared!