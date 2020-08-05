VIDEO FORECAST — Dog days of summer forecast. Latest hurricane season projections call for hyperactive season.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dog days of summer forecast. Hot, isolated rain chances.

Colorado State University has released their updated forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Official forecast now calls for a hyperactive season with 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.

If we get past 21 named storms, we would use the Greek Alphabet for only the second time in recorded history. Only other year was 2005.

Remember, number of storms does not mean impacts for our area. It only takes one storm to make it a bad season. Stay prepared!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Thursday

94° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 78°

Friday

92° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

