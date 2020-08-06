VIDEO FORECAST — Did you feel it? Slightly less humid this morning! Tropics quiet for now.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Did you notice a difference this morning? It’s slightly less humid! It won’t last long…so enjoy it while it lasts. Humidity creeps back this weekend with spotty thunderstorm chances daily.

Tropics remain quiet for now, but latest forecast calls for big uptick in tropical activity by late month. Stay prepared!

