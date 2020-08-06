VIDEO FORECAST — Did you feel it? Slightly less humid this morning! Tropics quiet for now.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Did you notice a difference this morning? It’s slightly less humid! It won’t last long…so enjoy it while it lasts. Humidity creeps back this weekend with spotty thunderstorm chances daily.

Tropics remain quiet for now, but latest forecast calls for big uptick in tropical activity by late month. Stay prepared!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 93° 77°

Friday

92° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 78°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 78°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 90° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

Popular

Latest News

More News