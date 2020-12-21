VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog this morning. Severe risk mid week before COLD Christmas forecast!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM. Expect another round of dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.

A strong cold front is on the way mid week. All of south Louisiana is under a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday night. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado. Right now, risk appears lower end with a squall line.

Behind the squall line, drastically colder air arrives for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! Highs struggling to hit 50.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 61° 47°

Tuesday

65° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 65° 55°

Wednesday

69° / 46°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 69° 46°

Thursday

50° / 38°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 24% 50° 38°

Friday

50° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 50° 39°

Saturday

58° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 58° 47°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 65° 54°

