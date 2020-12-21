VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog this morning. Severe risk mid week before COLD Christmas forecast!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM. Expect another round of dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.

A strong cold front is on the way mid week. All of south Louisiana is under a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday night. Main risk of gusty winds & isolated tornado. Right now, risk appears lower end with a squall line.

Behind the squall line, drastically colder air arrives for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! Highs struggling to hit 50.

