VIDEO FORECAST — Delta projected to make landfall as a Category 2 along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm #Delta slightly stronger. Max winds 45 mph. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate later today. Likely to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning, with projected landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 on Friday.

Delta appears likely to intensify quite rapidly today-Wednesday. Major Hurricane certainly within reach within the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The key will be what happens Thursday-Friday as system encounters cooler water & less favorable conditions…does it weaken/how quickly does it weaken before landfall?

Right now, the centerline brings the system ashore in Terrebonne Parish Friday morning. Hurricane Watches will likely be issued late Tuesday/Wednesday morning, 48 hours in advance of potential impacts.

Remember, the average error with the forecast track is 150-200 miles with the forecast track 3-4 days in advance of landfall. Review your hurricane preparation plans & Prepare for a hurricane strike along the northern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.