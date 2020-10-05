VIDEO FORECAST — Delta projected to make landfall as a Category 2 along the Gulf Coast.

Weather

Tropical Storm #Delta slightly stronger. Max winds 45 mph. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate later today. Likely to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning, with projected landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 on Friday.

Delta appears likely to intensify quite rapidly today-Wednesday. Major Hurricane certainly within reach within the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The key will be what happens Thursday-Friday as system encounters cooler water & less favorable conditions…does it weaken/how quickly does it weaken before landfall?

Right now, the centerline brings the system ashore in Terrebonne Parish Friday morning. Hurricane Watches will likely be issued late Tuesday/Wednesday morning, 48 hours in advance of potential impacts.

Remember, the average error with the forecast track is 150-200 miles with the forecast track 3-4 days in advance of landfall. Review your hurricane preparation plans & Prepare for a hurricane strike along the northern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 68°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 74°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90% 80° 75°

Friday

82° / 71°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 90% 82° 71°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 84° 70°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Showers
40%
69°

69°

8 AM
Showers
40%
69°

70°

9 AM
Showers
40%
70°

72°

10 AM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

11 AM
Showers
40%
73°

