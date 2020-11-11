VIDEO FORECAST — Cooler, drier air on the way! Eta heading to Florida.

VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog this morning. Patchy dense fog possible again tonight. Cold front on the way by tomorrow morning! Eta heading to Florida.

OUT THE CONE! Forecast track confidence continues to increase with Tropical Storm #Eta. Latest guidance takes system towards landfall near Cedar Key Florida on Thursday. Near hurricane conditions likely in Tampa this evening-tonight.

