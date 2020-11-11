VIDEO FORECAST — Cooler, drier air on the way! Eta heading to Florida.

VIDEO FORECAST — Dense fog this morning. Patchy dense fog possible again tonight. Cold front on the way by tomorrow morning! Eta heading to Florida.

OUT THE CONE! Forecast track confidence continues to increase with Tropical Storm #Eta. Latest guidance takes system towards landfall near Cedar Key Florida on Thursday. Near hurricane conditions likely in Tampa this evening-tonight.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 82° 65°

Thursday

77° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 60°

Friday

78° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 60°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 63°

Sunday

80° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 59°

Monday

69° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
67°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

