VIDEO FORECAST — Cool & lovely Wednesday! Two disturbances in the tropics. No threats to the Gulf.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cool & lovely weather Wednesday! High temperatures in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine! Warmer than average pattern on the way as we head into the next 5-7 days.

In the tropics, Iota has weakened to a Depression over Central America. Two other disturbances with a low chance of development. No risk to our area!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 57°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 62°

Friday

75° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 62°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 62°

Sunday

76° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 62°

Monday

73° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 73° 58°

Tuesday

74° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

60°

5 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Clear
10%
60°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

