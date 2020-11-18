VIDEO FORECAST — Cool & lovely weather Wednesday! Warmer than average pattern.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cool & lovely weather Wednesday! High temperatures in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine! Warmer than average pattern on the way as we head into the next 5-7 days.

In the tropics, Iota has weakened to a Depression over Central America. Two other disturbances with a low chance of development. No risk to our area!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season