VIDEO FORECAST — Cool & crisp morning! Another cold front on the way!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cool & crisp morning! Lovely weather on the way today with high temps in the lower 80s & lots of sunshine.
Briefly warming up with more mugginess on Thursday. Have no fear, we’ve got another cold front on the way Friday! Highs in the 70s on Friday-Saturday.
