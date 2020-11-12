VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front moving in, stronger front arrives late Sunday! Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #1 moving in, with less humidity & cooler temperatures Thursday-Saturday. Stronger cold front #2 arrives late Sunday, which will bring much cooler temperatures Monday-Wednesday.
Tropics still buzzing with Invest 98L in the Caribbean Sea likely to become Iota. Likely to become the 30th named storm of the historic Atlantic hurricane season.
