VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front moving in, stronger front arrives late Sunday! Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #1 moving in, with less humidity & cooler temperatures Thursday-Saturday. Stronger cold front #2 arrives late Sunday, which will bring much cooler temperatures Monday-Wednesday.

Tropics still buzzing with Invest 98L in the Caribbean Sea likely to become Iota. Likely to become the 30th named storm of the historic Atlantic hurricane season.

Thursday

79° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 60°

Friday

78° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 61°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 65°

Sunday

80° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 56°

Monday

69° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 52°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 54°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 56°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Clear
10%
61°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
62°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

