VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #2 on the way! Fall-like Friday-Saturday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #2 on the way! Ahead of the front, it will be a warmer & more muggy Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

Our next cold front arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This front will bring a Fall-like Friday-Saturday! High temps in the 70s.

Thursday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Friday

74° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 59°

Saturday

76° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 76° 65°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 83° 70°

Monday

83° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 72°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 72°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

