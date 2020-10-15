VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #2 on the way! Fall-like Friday-Saturday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #2 on the way! Ahead of the front, it will be a warmer & more muggy Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

Our next cold front arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This front will bring a Fall-like Friday-Saturday! High temps in the 70s.

