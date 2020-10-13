VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #1 today, stronger cold front #2 on Friday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #1 arrives today with lower humidity! High temps still warm in the low-mid 80s. Cooler temps on the way, especially for the northshore by Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid 50s north, low 60s in the Metro New Orleans area.

Stronger front #2 arrives Friday! This front will bring a quick shot of much cooler temperatures for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 85° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 65°

Thursday

84° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 68°

Friday

76° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 56°

Saturday

73° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 61°

Sunday

82° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 69°

Monday

82° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

7 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

6 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

7 AM
Clear
0%
64°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

