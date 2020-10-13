VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #1 today, stronger cold front #2 on Friday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #1 arrives today with lower humidity! High temps still warm in the low-mid 80s. Cooler temps on the way, especially for the northshore by Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid 50s north, low 60s in the Metro New Orleans area.

Stronger front #2 arrives Friday! This front will bring a quick shot of much cooler temperatures for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday!

