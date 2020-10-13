VIDEO FORECAST — Cold front #1 arrives today with lower humidity, stronger front #2 arrives Friday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cold front #1 arrives today with lower humidity! High temps still warm in the low-mid 80s. Cooler temps on the way, especially for the northshore by Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid 50s north, low 60s in the Metro New Orleans area.

Stronger front #2 arrives Friday! This front will bring a quick shot of much cooler temperatures for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 85° 62°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 64°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 67°

Friday

76° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 56°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 60°

Sunday

82° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 82° 69°

Monday

82° / 66°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

7 AM
Clear
0%
64°

Popular

Latest News

More News