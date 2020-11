A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday for some east facing coasts due to persistent onshore winds out of the east. We are going to see that flow continue over the next few days. While not a tremendous issue the tide levels could be a foot or so above normal during high tide cycles.

Otherwise pretty much status quo through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s while overnight lows will drop into the 50s north and low 60s south.