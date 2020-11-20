Video Forecast: Coastal Flood Advisory for some areas

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday for some east facing coasts due to persistent onshore winds out of the east

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday for some east facing coasts due to persistent onshore winds out of the east. We are going to see that flow continue over the next few days. While not a tremendous issue the tide levels could be a foot or so above normal during high tide cycles.

Otherwise pretty much status quo through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s while overnight lows will drop into the 50s north and low 60s south.

Right now the next rain chance looks to be mainly on Wednesday as a front moves through the area. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon as moisture builds in but we will likely see better chances with the front.

There is a chance we could see some stronger storms with that front as well so it will need to be watched as we get closer to that time.

