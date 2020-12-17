VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds finally moving out! Light freeze Northshore tonight.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — After a string of gloomy weather days, clouds finally moving out this afternoon!

With clouds clearing, winds relaxing, and low humidity in place, a cold Thursday night on the way. Light freeze Northshore tonight. Protect sensitive plants & provide warm place for pets.

Next chance for rain after 6PM Saturday with few scattered showers lingering into Sunday.

Could we finally have a COLD Christmas across Louisiana? I won’t lock it in just yet, but strong indications of a cold front arriving around Christmas Eve. We’re still 7 days away from the arrival of the potential front, so expect details of the forecast to change. Freezing temps possible yet again on the Northshore. As always, I’ll keep y’all posted!

