VIDEO FORECAST — Chilly morning! Gorgeous election day! Powerful Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Chilly morning! Gorgeous election day! Picture-perfect forecast across southeast Louisiana.
Meanwhile, powerful Category 4 Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean nearing landfall in Nicaragua.
Devastating situation for #Honduras & #Nicaragua, as slow moving, destructive hurricane will likely cause catastrophic wind damage along coast, flash flooding, & mudslides well inland.
Over the next 5 days, high pressure will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the northern Gulf Coast. Several models show system meandering in the western Caribbean & moving slowly north/northeast in 5-6 days.
At this time, it is no threat to the central Gulf Coast. We will watch it…as some forecast models show a potential threat to Florida/Cuba into early next week.
