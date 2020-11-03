VIDEO FORECAST — Chilly morning! Gorgeous election day! Powerful Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean.

Hurricane Eta is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 mile per hour winds by Tuesday morning in Central America, likely devastating Nicaragua and Honduras.

Often by November, Louisiana residents think we have seen the worst of hurricane season with cold fronts moving through and Gulf of Mexico water temperatures cooling down considerably.

Hurricane Eta is just one of many, historically, that reminds us Hurricane Season does not end until November 30th. This is the 5th Category 4 hurricane in November on record. This is the fastest intensifying November storm on record, as its pressure has dropped 55 millibars in 18 hours. Eta's windspeeds went from 70 miles per hour at 1AM Monday to 150 miles per hour by 7PM Monday.

The latest Category 4 hurricane on record is Hurricane Lenny, which made landfall on November 17, 1999. Currently, the 2020 season has tied 2005's record for most named storms, with Eta having been the last of that season on December 30, 2005.

Early on, NOAA’s forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months came to fruition, given every name on the 2020 Atlantic Names List was used before October, causing the Greek alphabet to kick in! The last time that happened was the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.