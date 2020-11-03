VIDEO FORECAST — Chilly morning! Gorgeous election day! Powerful Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Chilly morning! Gorgeous election day! Picture-perfect forecast across southeast Louisiana.

Meanwhile, powerful Category 4 Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean nearing landfall in Nicaragua.

Devastating situation for #Honduras & #Nicaragua, as slow moving, destructive hurricane will likely cause catastrophic wind damage along coast, flash flooding, & mudslides well inland.

Over the next 5 days, high pressure will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the northern Gulf Coast. Several models show system meandering in the western Caribbean & moving slowly north/northeast in 5-6 days.

At this time, it is no threat to the central Gulf Coast. We will watch it…as some forecast models show a potential threat to Florida/Cuba into early next week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 55°

Wednesday

73° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 59°

Thursday

75° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 62°

Friday

75° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 66°

Saturday

74° / 68°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 40% 74° 68°

Sunday

76° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 69°

Monday

77° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

Popular

Latest News

More News