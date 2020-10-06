VIDEO FORECAST — Category 4 Hurricane Delta headed to the Yucatan. Growing risk for Louisiana late week.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUST IN — Hurricane #Delta is now a Category 4 with 130mph winds. Hurricane Hunters just found evidence of ~130mph winds, and the National Hurricane Center has issued a Special Advisory.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedwda.jpg

Official forecast now shows brings Delta as a Category 3 or strong Category 2 towards south Louisiana late Friday, with a landfall between Morgan City/Franklin/New Iberia late Friday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewsdwaq.jpg

Remember, it’s important to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts, as the average 3-4 day track error is around 150 miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturesdaass.jpg

Water temperatures are still much cooler in the northern Gulf of Mexico, which should put a cap on intensity as Delta moves towards the northern Gulf Coast. In fact, weakening is expected as wind shear also increases as the system nears south Louisiana.

Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening. You must prepare as if system won’t weaken.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewdwdq.jpg

In addition, significant impacts will be expected along the track and EAST of where the center comes onshore.

Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureWDWDA.jpg

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4. Here's the latest.

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

All eyes on Tropical Depression 26 with growing risk to the Gulf Coast.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 76°

Thursday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 82° 76°

Friday

82° / 75°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 82° 75°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Windy, chance of showers
Windy, chance of showers 70% 84° 72°

Sunday

88° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News