VIDEO FORECAST — Category 2 Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana. Here’s the latest.

JUST IN — Hurricane Hunters find Delta continues to rapidly intensify. Now a Category 2 hurricane with max sustained winds of 100 mph.

Projected to become a Category 4 before landfall near Cancun/Cozumel tomorrow morning.

Official forecast still weakens Delta to a Category 2, borderline Category 3 Major Hurricane as it heads towards landfall in south Louisiana near Morgan City late Friday.

Remember, it’s important to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts, as the average 3-4 day track error is around 150 miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening. You must prepare as if system won’t weaken. Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.

Key with Delta be 1) any interaction with Yucatán to debunk intensity 2) how much system weakens due to increasing shear & cooler waters in the northern Gulf shelf…

Stay tuned. Still plenty of time to watch with uncertainty on Delta’s final landfall point & strength. All we can say now is to be prepared from Upper SE Texas to the FL panhandle.

