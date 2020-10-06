VIDEO FORECAST — Category 2 Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana. Here’s the latest.

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane Hunters find Delta continues to rapidly intensify. Now a Category 2 hurricane with max sustained winds of 100 mph.

Projected to become a Category 4 before landfall near Cancun/Cozumel tomorrow morning.

Official forecast still weakens Delta to a Category 2, borderline Category 3 Major Hurricane as it heads towards landfall in south Louisiana near Morgan City late Friday.

Remember, it’s important to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts, as the average 3-4 day track error is around 150 miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening. You must prepare as if system won’t weaken. Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.

Key with Delta be 1) any interaction with Yucatán to debunk intensity 2) how much system weakens due to increasing shear & cooler waters in the northern Gulf shelf…

Stay tuned. Still plenty of time to watch with uncertainty on Delta’s final landfall point & strength. All we can say now is to be prepared from Upper SE Texas to the FL panhandle.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 73°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 81° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 76°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 75°

Friday

83° / 75°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 83° 75°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 60% 83° 72°

Sunday

88° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 71°

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

