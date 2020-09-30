VIDEO FORECAST — Brief warm up Thursday. Lovely weather this weekend! Watching Caribbean disturbance.

Weather

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — It’s gumbo weather! Many spots starting in the low 50s this morning, which is the coolest it has been since early May!

Brief warm up Thursday before re-enforcing cold front arrives early Friday! Lovely forecast Friday-Sunday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and below average temperatures!

National Hurricane Center increasing probability of development in the Western Caribbean. Now a 60% chance of Depression or Tropical Storm #Gamma over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern to the Gulf of Mexico in the short term, but this feature is one to watch…

Let’s keep these cold fronts rolling. Cold fronts typically help shield Louisiana and steer these Caribbean cruisers either east of our area/or shunt them westward towards the Yucatan/south Mexico. However, it’s still worth watching. Stay tuned.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 61°

Thursday

84° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 84° 63°

Friday

76° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 76° 58°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 62°

Sunday

79° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 79° 63°

Monday

76° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 59°

Tuesday

75° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 62°

Humidity

