VIDEO FORECAST — Brief warm up Thursday. Lovely weather this weekend! Watching Caribbean disturbance.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — It’s gumbo weather! Many spots starting in the low 50s this morning, which is the coolest it has been since early May!

Brief warm up Thursday before re-enforcing cold front arrives early Friday! Lovely forecast Friday-Sunday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and below average temperatures!

National Hurricane Center increasing probability of development in the Western Caribbean. Now a 60% chance of Depression or Tropical Storm #Gamma over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern to the Gulf of Mexico in the short term, but this feature is one to watch…

Let’s keep these cold fronts rolling. Cold fronts typically help shield Louisiana and steer these Caribbean cruisers either east of our area/or shunt them westward towards the Yucatan/south Mexico. However, it’s still worth watching. Stay tuned.