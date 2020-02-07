Video Forecast — Boots with the furrrr for the morning. Back near 70 by Saturday.

Only in Louisiana…where you need to have your umbrella, swim trunks, flip flops, turtle neck, hand warmers all within 24 hours. Here’s the forecast from Scot Pilié

Oh Louisiana, you never cease to amaze me with your roller-coaster weather. Get ready to bundle up tonight!

Tonight, a heavy frost likely on the Northshore with low temperatures right near the freezing mark(32-35). Protect sensitive plants & pets.

South of Lake Pontchartrain in Metro New Orleans, low temperatures will be above freezing(35-40); but patchy frost will be possible. Protect tropical plants & pets.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder tomorrow morning! Wind chills in the 20s-30s.

The good news for fans of warmer weather? With lots of sunshine, we will be back near 60 Friday afternoon! And…near 70 by Saturday!

Only a 20-30% chance for a spotty shower Saturday. Otherwise, a mostly dry & gorgeous weekend. Changes arrive next week as we could see a more active weather pattern with thunderstorms returning on Monday.