A chilly start to the weekend will give way to nicer conditions by the end of it and the good news is that we will have several dry days before the next rain chance moves in

Look for lows in the 40s for most of the area Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will struggle to reach 60 for many locations.

Sunday morning temperatures will be even cooler with upper 30s north and mid 40s south. Otherwise a sunny afternoon with mid 60s. We will be back around 70 on Monday.