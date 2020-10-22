Video Forecast: Better rain chance on Friday

Higher rain chances are moving in for the end of the week. Look for numerous showers and storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall amounts should be light although we will see the chance for locally heavy downpours.

The easterly flow we have been under the past couple of days will continue through Thursday night which means we could see a little bit of coastal flooding outside the levee system. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for areas outside the levee system until noon on Friday. Look for tide levels to be 1-1.5 feet above normal.

The rain chances will be due to a weak front moving into the area. This is not something that is going to bring significantly cooler air into the region but we will see a little less humidity over the weekend.

Right now temperatures and humidity look to be fairly high early next week. There doesn’t seem like a high chance of another fall air mass at least in the next 7 days, although the end of the month could get a bit cooler.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 73°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 71°

Saturday

83° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 68°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 85° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 84° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

