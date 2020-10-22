Video Forecast: Better rain chance on Friday

Higher rain chances are moving in for the end of the week. Look for numerous showers and storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall amounts should be light although we will see the chance for locally heavy downpours.

The easterly flow we have been under the past couple of days will continue through Thursday night which means we could see a little bit of coastal flooding outside the levee system. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for areas outside the levee system until noon on Friday. Look for tide levels to be 1-1.5 feet above normal.

The rain chances will be due to a weak front moving into the area. This is not something that is going to bring significantly cooler air into the region but we will see a little less humidity over the weekend.

Right now temperatures and humidity look to be fairly high early next week. There doesn’t seem like a high chance of another fall air mass at least in the next 7 days, although the end of the month could get a bit cooler.