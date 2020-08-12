Video Forecast: Better chance for rain

More showers and storms are going to be developing over the next few days.

More showers and storms are going to be developing over the next few days. This will lead to lower temperatures by the mid to late afternoon time frame.

Plenty of moisture combined with daytime heating and leftover boundaries from previous storms will combine to produce more storms over the area the next few days.

There is also going to be a nearly stationary upper level system around Arkansas that will help to enhance the storm production.

Look for temps in the low 90s by early afternoon followed by widespread storms and rain through the rest of the day. This pattern continues through Saturday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season