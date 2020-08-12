Video Forecast: Better chance for rain

Weather

More showers and storms are going to be developing over the next few days.

More showers and storms are going to be developing over the next few days. This will lead to lower temperatures by the mid to late afternoon time frame.

Plenty of moisture combined with daytime heating and leftover boundaries from previous storms will combine to produce more storms over the area the next few days.

There is also going to be a nearly stationary upper level system around Arkansas that will help to enhance the storm production.

Look for temps in the low 90s by early afternoon followed by widespread storms and rain through the rest of the day. This pattern continues through Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 79°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 92° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

