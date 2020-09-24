VIDEO FORECAST — Beta’s remnants rolling out! Sights set on Fall weather next week!

Weather

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — The remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta are FINALLY moving out! More sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

The weekend forecast is looking pleasant! Mix of sun & clouds Saturday-Sunday with highs in the low-middle 80s. Rain chances will creep upward Sunday-Monday ahead of a fall cold front that arrives late Monday. Here’s the forecast!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 81° 69°

Friday

81° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 70°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 84° 72°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 83° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

