VIDEO FORECAST — Beta’s remnants rolling out! Sights set on Fall weather next week!

Coastal flooding plus scattered rainfall will be the themed impacts even with Beta now downgraded, moving inland in Louisiana as a remnant low pressure system. Good news to report! Once Beta is out of here, the National Hurricane Center does not anticipate any other tropical systems to develop over these next five days!

Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect until noon Thursday, with Coastal Flood Advisories effective through early Thursday afternoon, too.

Increased coastal tides between 1-4 feet and more intermittent periods of heavy rainfall stay likely across south Louisiana Thursday.