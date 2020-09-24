VIDEO FORECAST — Beta rolling out! Sights on a taste of fall next week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — The remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta are FINALLY moving out! More sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

The weekend forecast is looking pleasant! Mix of sun & clouds Saturday-Sunday with highs in the low-middle 80s. Rain chances will creep upward Sunday-Monday ahead of a fall cold front that arrives late Monday. Here’s the forecast!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 69°

Friday

83° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 71°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 72°

Sunday

84° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 84° 72°

Monday

82° / 64°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

