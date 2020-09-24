VIDEO FORECAST — Beta rolling out! Sights on a taste of fall next week!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — The remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta are FINALLY moving out! More sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

The weekend forecast is looking pleasant! Mix of sun & clouds Saturday-Sunday with highs in the low-middle 80s. Rain chances will creep upward Sunday-Monday ahead of a fall cold front that arrives late Monday. Here’s the forecast!

